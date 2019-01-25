Friday Morning News – January 25

Weather – Clearing early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 42 in the morning and minus 33 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 33 in the evening and minus 40 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Wawa is considered eligible to participate in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. Wawa’s population is below 200,000 people and is considered remote from other larger cities.

The Government of Canada will work with local communities to: