Special Council Meeting & Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight

Municipal Council will be busy tonight with both a Special Council Meeting and their Corporate Planning Meetng.

The Special Council Meeting has only one item on the agenda – Legal Issue – Staffing (1 Item) – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f)).

The Corporate Planning Meeting will feature a deputation from Mr. George Fedoruk regarding Water Consumption & Rental Meters.

Reports will be received from:

  • AP 2019-01: Report for the Months of November and December 2019
  • CS  2019-01: Report for the Months of November and December 2018
  • JM 2019-01: Report for the Month of December, 2018
  • Northern Nationals Drag Race 2018 Summary Report
  • Council Orientation – January 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., Council Chambers
  • Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Wawa 2017 Financial Indicators
  • Regional EDO Group – Collaboration Agreement
  • Wawa Public Library – Agreement with Hawk Junction Local Services Board
  • Scheduling of Regular Council and Committee Meetings for 2019
  • Council Priority Setting or Strategic Plan Working Meeting – February, 2019
  • Policy AD-003: Expense Reimbursement
  • Policy HR-002: Harassment and Violence in the Workplace
  • Cannabis Retail Stores – AMO Policy Directive

After receiving and discussing these reports, an in-camera session will be held regarding two matters:

  • Legal Issue (1 Item): Tourism Initiatives – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
  • Personnel Issue (1 Item): Staffing Update – personal matters about an identifiable individual (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))

