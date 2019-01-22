Special Council Meeting & Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight

Municipal Council will be busy tonight with both a Special Council Meeting and their Corporate Planning Meetng.
The Special Council Meeting has only one item on the agenda – Legal Issue – Staffing (1 Item) – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f)).
The Corporate Planning Meeting will feature a deputation from Mr. George Fedoruk regarding Water Consumption & Rental Meters.
Reports will be received from:
- AP 2019-01: Report for the Months of November and December 2019
- CS 2019-01: Report for the Months of November and December 2018
- JM 2019-01: Report for the Month of December, 2018
- Northern Nationals Drag Race 2018 Summary Report
- Council Orientation – January 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Wawa 2017 Financial Indicators
- Regional EDO Group – Collaboration Agreement
- Wawa Public Library – Agreement with Hawk Junction Local Services Board
- Scheduling of Regular Council and Committee Meetings for 2019
- Council Priority Setting or Strategic Plan Working Meeting – February, 2019
- Policy AD-003: Expense Reimbursement
- Policy HR-002: Harassment and Violence in the Workplace
- Cannabis Retail Stores – AMO Policy Directive
After receiving and discussing these reports, an in-camera session will be held regarding two matters:
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Tourism Initiatives – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- Personnel Issue (1 Item): Staffing Update – personal matters about an identifiable individual (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))