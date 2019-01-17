Thursday Morning News – January 17

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 23 in the evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Snow squall warning for Searchmont to Lake Superior Park today.

News Tidbits – It was heartwarming to hear of the gesture made by Sault border guards in purchasing pizza for their counterparts on the US side of the bridge. The American border guard are part of the US government workers caught up in the current government shutdown – and as essential workers are working without pay. They will be paid eventually, but in the meantime it must be a very difficult situation. Canadian border guards in Sault Ste Marie, Pigeon River, Fort Frances and Rainy River are all helping their US counterparts in various ways.