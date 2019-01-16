Wednesday Morning News – January 16

Weather – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Temperature falling to minus 25 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 36 in the morning and minus 26 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 24 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – If you are traveling on Highway 17 east towards Sudbury, there is a peaceful demonstration between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. involving members from the Mississauga First Nation community in a show of solidarity with the “Unisto’ot’en” (Heal the People, Heal the Land) homestead within the Wet’suwet’en Territory in British Columbia opposing a pipeline project in that province. The demonstration will take place at the junction of Highway 17 (Willie’s Gas Bar) and Village Road and will involve a traffic slowdown in an effort to hand out literature. The highway will be open to vehicles in both directions.