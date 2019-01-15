SE OPP Hornepayne- Sunday Drive results in Impaired Charges

On Sunday, January 13, 2019, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a pickup truck driving extremely slow and crossing centre line on Third Avenue in Hornepayne, Ontario.

A traffic stop was initiated to ensure the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers demanded a breath sample to confirm his sobriety. After registering a “Fail” on an approved screening device, the driver was arrested and brought to the White River OPP Detachment for further testing. As a result of the police investigation, Michael LATOSKI, 69 years of age, from Hornepayne, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne, Ontario, on March 21, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.