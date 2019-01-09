Wednesday Morning News – January 9

Weather -A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 22. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Roads:

Hwy 17 – Sault Ste. Marie to Montreal River Bridge – Snow covered wtih bare and wet sections

Hwy 17 – Montreal River Bridge – Wawa – Bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections

Hwy 17 – Wawa to Paint Lake Road – bare and wet road

Hwy 17 – Paint Lake Road to Southwest of White River – Partly snow covered

Hwy 101 – From Highway 651 to Wawa – Bare and wet with partly snow covered sections

Hwy 651 – From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

Hwy 547 – From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction – Bare and wet road with snow covered/snow packed sections

Hwy 519 – From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Partly snow packed with partly snow covered sections

Hwy 631 – From White River to Highway 11 – Snow covered with partly snow packed sections

News Tidbits – The winter storm left behind a lot of snow throughout Northern Ontario. SSM got hit the hardest with 34cm, while Wawa only got 20cm.

Christopher King of Owen Sound who had been missing since December 29th was found safely in Sault Ste. Marie.

This Saturday, Sault College is host of the annual VEX IQ Robotics Challenge. Forty-one elementary robotics teams from across Algoma will be competing in the 2018-2019 VEX IQ Challenge, Next Level.

Don’t forget to put your empties out this afternoon for the MHS Bottle Drive tonight from 6 – 9 p.m. Proceeds are to MHS Athletics.