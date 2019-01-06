Winter Storm Warning Continues

11:30 AM EST Sunday 06 January 2019

Winter storm warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Blind River – Thessalon

Manitoulin Island

Espanola – Killarney

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Significant snowfall expected Monday.

Snow associated with an approaching weather system is expected to move into Northeastern Ontario Monday morning and persist into the evening. Some areas may see snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Gusty southeast winds to 50 km/h will likely create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibility.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution Monday as road conditions may be poor at times. Please note that conditions are expected to be even worse closer to Lake Superior where winter storm watches and warnings are in effect.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Significant snowfall expected Monday.

A developing low pressure system is expected to track over Northwestern Ontario on Monday. Snow with this system will begin overnight and become heavier Monday morning. Snow will continue for much of the day before ending later Monday evening or overnight.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Monday overnight.