The purple lights have been going up for a couple of years in Wawa for the month of November. This year there were even more of them; and they have stayed up throughout the holiday season. There are more lights than are shown in the gallery above, some of them are really difficult to photograph.

November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month. On November 16th, the Municipality of Wawa recognized this important month with a flag raising at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.