Monday Morning News – December 31

Weather – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 24 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Roads:

Hwy 17 – Sault Ste. Marie to Paint Lake Road – Bare and wet

Hwy 17 – Paint Lake Road to Southwest of White River – Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered

Hwy 101 – From Highway 651 to Wawa – Bare and wet road

Hwy 651 – From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

Hwy 547 – From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction – Bare and wet road, Snow covered, Partly snow packed

Hwy 519 – From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered

Hwy 631 – From White River to Highway 11 – Snow covered, Partly snow covered

Have a Happy and Safe New Year’s Eve celebration!