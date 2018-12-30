Distracted Driving Penalties to Increase January 1st, 2019

As of January 1st, 2019, the existing fines and penalties for distracted driving will increase.
Drivers with an A, B, C, D, E, F and/or G licence will face (for a first conviction):
– a fine of up to $1,000
– three demerit points
– a three-day day driver’s licence suspension
For a second conviction within 5 years:
– a fine of up to $2,000
– six demerit points
– a seven-day driver’s licence suspension
For a third and all subsequent convictions within 5 years:
– a fine of up to $3,000
– six demerit points
– a 30-day driver’s licence suspension
Drivers with a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence convicted of distracted driving will face the same escalating fines as drivers with A to G licences but won’t receive any demerit points. Instead of demerit points, they will face:
– a 30-day licence suspension for a first conviction
– a 90-day licence suspension for a second conviction
– cancellation of their licence and removal from the Graduated Licensing System (GLS) for a third conviction