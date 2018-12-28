Storm Warnings Continue

5:11 AM EST Friday 28 December 2018

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Winter storm continues this morning.

Snow continues this morning with additional amounts of 2 to 5 cm expected before the snow tapers off. Strong northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h may result in reduced visibility in local blowing snow.

Conditions are forecast to improve by midday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

From Agawa to Lake Superior Park – Patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle continue to affect the area. A transition to periods of rain or drizzle is expected this morning as temperatures rise above zero. Precipitation will change back to snow early this afternoon as much colder air moves in. Northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h could result in some local blowing snow.