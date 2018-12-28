Friday Morning News – December 29

Weather – Snow ending late this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local blowing snow this morning. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.

Tonight- Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 23 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

ALERT – Winter storm continues this morning.

Roads – Roads in the area vary from bare and wet to partly snow packed and snow packed.Travellers headed east should be area of patchy freezing rain early this morning.

News Tidbits – Travellers to Sault, Michigan may finally see construction on the proposed new lock – The State of Michigan will commit up to $52 million towards the construction of a new lock. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicating $32 million to the venture. The total cost is estimated at $922 million.

Shrek fans will be excited to see Shrek, The Musical as directed by Timothy Murphy from April 24th to the 28th at the Sault Community Theatre Centre.