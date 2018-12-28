Breaking News

Friday Morning News – December 29

Post Views: 74

Weather – Snow ending late this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local blowing snow this morning. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.
Tonight- Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 23 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

ALERT – Winter storm continues this morning.

Roads – Roads in the area vary from bare and wet to partly snow packed and snow packed.Travellers headed east should be area of patchy freezing rain early this morning.

News Tidbits – Travellers to Sault, Michigan may finally see construction on the proposed new lock – The State of Michigan will commit up to $52 million towards the construction of a new lock. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicating $32 million to the venture. The total cost is estimated at $922 million.

Shrek fans will be excited to see Shrek, The Musical as directed by Timothy Murphy from April 24th to the 28th at the Sault Community Theatre Centre.

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*