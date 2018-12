Come and join us for a community Christmas Eve Service at Calvary Pentecostal Church, in partnership with Wawa Baptist Church, to celebrate Christmas at 7 pm on Mon, Dec 24.

St. Monica’s – Christmas Eve Masses will be at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The 5:00 p.m. is traditionally the Children’s Mass with a dramatization of the Christmas story by the children.

The Christmas Day Mass will be at 9:00 a.m.

First United Christmas Eve Family Service – 7:30 p.m.