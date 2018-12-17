Wawa Male arrested and vehicle towed and impounded

On December 13, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driving aggressively within the town of Wawa, Ontario.

Police stopped the SUV on Second Avenue and spoke to the male driver. An odour of an alcoholic beverage could be detected emanating from his breath.

As a result of the investigation, the male was arrested. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Stephan THERRIEN (31 years of age) from Wawa, Ontario was charged with:

Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample, contrary to section 254(5) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Driver fail to surrender licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Novice driver refuse to provide breath sample, contrary to section 48.1(4) of the HTA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on January 7, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.