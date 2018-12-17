Debating video games

During their Citizenship course, students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) got to take part in a debate. With the help of their teacher, Ms. Annette Lytwenko, students conducted research in order to identify the effects of video games on teenagers. They analyzed the cultural, behavioural, social and academic impact of video games and then discussed these while approaching the topic from different angles. The students had to support their arguments with facts they found in their research. The participation of students was outstanding, and everyone made sure to respect the opinions of their fellow classmates.