Luke Lesperance of Grande Prairie must be a very happy person today. The very lucky ticket that his mom and dad purchased in the WFD Cash Draw series was the first one to be drawn yesterday. He will receive $1,000 and his ticket will be returned to the drum, where it could be successful in the next cash draws and for the Grand Prize of $10,000.

The next draw will be Valentine’s Day, February 19, 2019.