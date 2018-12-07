Friday Morning News – December 8

Weather – Today will see increasing cloudiness. A few flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 35 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. A few flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.