The “Wish Upon a Star 2018” Campaign Has Begun

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched its annual “Wish Upon a Star” Campaign. For every gift made to the 2018 Wish Campaign, a star will be displayed on the Foundation Wish Tree in the hospital lobby. At the admitting desk, stars can be inscribed in your name, in memory of loved ones, or in honour of someone special. Watch for the “Wish Upon a Star” flyers in your mailbox soon.

All gifts made to the Wish Upon a Star campaign will support Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. This vital upgrade to the x-ray department will ensure quality health care to everyone, every day.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email the foundation at [email protected]. Thank you for your continued support!

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.