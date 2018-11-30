Breaking News

The “Wish Upon a Star 2018” Campaign Has Begun

The Wish Upon a Star Tree in the hospital lobby is ready for stars from donors.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched its annual “Wish Upon a Star” Campaign.  For every gift made to the 2018 Wish Campaign, a star will be displayed on the Foundation Wish Tree in the hospital lobby. At the admitting desk, stars can be inscribed in your name, in memory of loved ones, or in honour of someone special.  Watch for the “Wish Upon a Star” flyers in your mailbox soon.

All gifts made to the Wish Upon a Star campaign will support Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. This vital upgrade to the x-ray department will ensure quality health care to everyone, every day.

 

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email the foundation at [email protected]. Thank you for your continued support!

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

