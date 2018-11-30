Friday Morning News – November 30

Weather – Periods of snow becoming mixed with a few rain showers this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Tonight – Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 6.

News Tidbits – Tenaris in Sault Ste. Marie announced yesterday that because of a restructuring due to market challenges, 90 employees are on a temporary layoff.

Kalyan Ghosh, CEO of Algoma, is expected to make an announcement “regarding the next chapter” for the Sault steelmaker.

Canada, U.S., Mexico have signed the revised NAFTA at the G20 in Argentina. The new agreement is to be known as the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) in U.S. law and CUSMA (with Canada first) in Canadian law. The original NAFTA will remain in place until the new agreement is ratified by all three countries’ legislatures.