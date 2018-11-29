LDHC Upgrades Digital Imaging Department

xx

In the largest fundraising project undertaken by the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation – the Digital Imaging Department is now complete. On Wednesday, November 14th, the Lady Dunn Health Centre held an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion.

The goal split between two fundraising campaigns was to raise $300,000, with $50,000 remaining. This upgrade not only saw new equipment installed but also the software to take advantage of the equipment. Together this upgrade means that the LDHC will have the most up-to-date technology on the market. People requiring diagnostic imaging can have it done quicker and with greater ease. The equipment moves and rotates around you to get the best image possible. The also means that the x-ray technicians do not have to physically move the camera around lessening their chance for injury while working.

The LDHC can now achieve better imagery with less exposure to x-ray, less time, more ease to the patient and technician, and expand the kinds of imagery that can be captured.