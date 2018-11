The Fall By-Hands Festival was a great success with vendors being swamped by the tide of eager shoppers as the doors opened Friday night. There was everything from fancy cupcakes and rustic breads to jewelery, signs, solar garden lights and blankets.

If you missed the show, you might recognize some of the vendors by shopping via the photos below and contacting them.

The By-Hands presents two shows yearly, a spring show just in time for Mother’s Day, and a Fall for those early Christmas shoppers.