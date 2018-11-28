Wednesday Morning News – November 28

Weather = Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the evening and minus 11 overnight

News Tidbits – Emergency officials will conduct another test of the country’s new wireless alert system at 1:55 p.m. local time today, Nov. 28 except for Quebec, where the alert will go out an hour later at 2:55 p.m.

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires that all wireless carriers be capable of warning their subscribers of imminent safety threats, such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorism.