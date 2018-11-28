East Algoma OPP Charge Man After Traffic Complaint

On November 27, 2018, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a driving complaint on Highway 17 near the St. Joseph Island turnoff in Johnson Township, Ontario.

The complainant reported people in a small pick-up truck sitting on each other’s laps operating in an unsafe manner. Police observed the pick-up truck travelling on Taylor Street in Bruce Mines. It was travelling at a high rate of speed which was confirmed on radar. The vehicle was subsequently stopped. Investigation also revealed the male driver had no driver’s license.

Shawn BISAILLON, 18 years of age, from Thessalon First Nation, Ontario was charged with: