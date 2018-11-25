Hwy101 – Closed (Wawa towards Hawk) 10:52 UPDATE

Nov 25, 2018 @ 10:52

At 10:47, Ontario511 tweeted that Hwy 101 EB at Black River Bridge, lane and EB shoulder blocked due to a collision.

From the Ontairo511 Road Closure webpage – HWY 101 AT BLACK RIVER BRIDGE IN MATHESON REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE DUE TO A COLLISION. RESTRICTED LANE WIDTH. SMALL VEHICLES ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. UPDATED NOVEMBER 25 AT 10:30.

Nov 25, 2018 @ 10:46

At 9:42 Highway 101 was reopened

Nov 25, 2018 @ 5:37

Highway 101 remains closed at this time due to poor weather conditions.

Environment Canada’s forecast for today is, “Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.”

Nov. 24, 2018 @ 19:20

While posting this article the OPP Communications Centre in North Bay and Ontario 511 have tweeted that Hwy 101 is closed from Wawa to Chapleau (Junction of 101 & 129) due to weather conditions. There is no mention of a vehicle collision.

The tweets were made at 7:02 p.m.

Earlier Nov 24, 2018 @ 19:11

Hwy 101 is currently closed from Wawa to at least the Junction of 101/547. SE OPP at the OPP barricade have confirmed that the highway was closed due to a single vehicle collision 6 km east of Wawa. Algoma EMS and Wawa Fire were dispatched to the scene. Wawa-news was told to remain on the side of the highway about 4.5 kms east of Wawa without reason. Wawa-news did turn around and head back to Wawa.