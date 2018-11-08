Winter Weather Preparedness Tips for Travelling

We’ve been lucky so far, there hasn’t been any significant snowfall or road closures due to poor weather. However, that may change, and change within hours. A road closure due to a serious motor vehicle collision can also strand motorists on the side of the highway for a number of hours.

Before you travel make sure you have checked weather forecasts, have a full tank of gas and let someone know you are heading out and when you expect to arrive – file a flight plan. Most importantly – if you feel the weather is too poor to travel – DON’T. The variety and severity of weather patterns generated from Lake Superior often pose problems for highway maintenance during winter storms. In most cases, travel can be postponed to allow for weather to clear and roads to be better.

If you have to travel always have safety and emergency equipment in your car. A basic vehicle travel kit should contain the following:

Food that won’t spoil, such as energy bars, dried fruit, fruit leather

Water—plastic bottles that won’t break if the water freezes (replace them every six months)

Blanket(s)

Extra clothing and shoes or boots

First aid kit with seatbelt cutter

Candle in a deep can and matches

Wind‑up flashlight

Whistle—in case you need to attract attention

Antifreeze and windshield washer fluid

Tow rope

Jumper cables

Fire extinguisher

Warning light or road flares

Roadmaps

Copy of your emergency plan

For winter time travel, consider:

Small shovel, scraper and snowbrush

Sand, salt or cat litter (non-clumping)

Other thoughts:

battery pack for electronic devices.

cellphone booster to extend cell phone range in poor areas of connectivity.

a paperback book or a couple of kids books, deck of cards – small things to while away the time if stranded

If you are stuck in the snow: