Wednesday Morning News – November 7th

Weather

Today – Periods of rain or light snow changing to periods of snow near noon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon.

Tonight – A few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the Scholastic Book Fair at Sir James Dunn Public School today Wednesday, November 7th from 12:30 – 6:00pm in the library.

Prime Minister Trudeau will be apologizing today for Canada’s 1939 rejection of the MS St. Louis, and the 937 refugee passengers. Twenty-nine were able to disembark in Cuba, the rest were denied entry. They journeyed to the United States, and Canada but were refused entry to both.

“Of the 620 St. Louis passengers who returned to continental Europe, we determined that eighty-seven were able to emigrate before Germany invaded western Europe on May 10, 1940. Two hundred fifty-four passengers in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands after that date died during the Holocaust. Most of these people were murdered in the killing centers of Auschwitz and Sobibór; the rest died in internment camps, in hiding or attempting to evade the Nazis. Three hundred sixty-five of the 620 passengers who returned to continental Europe survived the war. Of the 288 passengers sent to Britain, the vast majority were alive at war’s end. (Wikipedia).”

The Norgoma in Sault Ste. Marie will double as the M.S. St. Louis. Historical Film Studios Corp. of Toronto has signed an agreement allowing it to film at the museum ship for one day between Oct. 15 and Nov. 20.