The Hound is Gone

The Greyhound bus is gone. It is the end of a service that helped many in their travel from one end of the country to another. Many have remembrances of riding the bus. In Wawa, the Greyhound Terminal had many homes over the year; across from the Wawa Fire Hall, the Big Bird, Mac’s and finally at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The Municipality worked hard against the deadline imposed by Greyhound in the last withdrawal of services to create the new terminal. A new bus parcel shed was built outside for drivers to access parcels. However, in its last terminal, there was a lot of public controversy. Many residents were decidedly uncomfortable with bus riders waiting inside the community centre – and as a result, riders were not allowed into the MMCC during the stop. At least we still had the service, bus, and parcel.

There is a new bus though, Ontario Northland. With departures to the east at 8 a.m. and to the west at 2:40 p.m. there is still a cheap way to travel. Travelling east is easy, one can go all the way to Toronto. Westward is a little more difficult. You can get to White River by about 4 p.m., but the Kaspar Transportation bus doesn’t leave for points west until 7:10 a.m. the next day – requiring an overnight stay. Mayor Angelo Bazzoni has been very vocal about the difficulties that the Greyhound withdrawal of services is posing for his community.

The face of transportation in the north is continuing to change with smaller transportation communities picking up the challenge.

In Wawa, the Ontario Northland will take passengers east at 8 a.m. and west at 2:40 p.m, depating from Swipe, Pay & Go. Parcel service is also available.