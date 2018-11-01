On October 24th, the EDC of Wawa hosted “Tea Party with a Twist” at the Legion Hall. A number of Wawa’s businesswomen enjoyed what we discovered was not a high tea, but a low tea – “a light snack to tide someone over until dinner”. We enjoyed French Onion Soup with all the trimmings, small sandwiches and an assortment of desserts. While enjoying the food, every participated in a High Tea Bingo with everyone answering questions about tea, for example, “Which country drinks the most tea?”.

After we ate, the guest speakers took the stage. Soon to be sworn in as a municipal councillor, Mitch Hatfield said a few impromptu welcoming words to the crowd.

The first guest speaker, Katherine MacRae spoke about PARO. PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise provides programs and services to women across Northern Ontario who are ready to start, grow or build new opportunities. She spoke about Peer Circles, a group of women who meet, offer advice and expand their network. Peer Circles also offer ‘peer lending’, a lending support of between $500.00 and $5,000.00. Members of the Peer Circle assist in reviewing and approving a member’s loan helping a member who may need a loan that is too small for a bank to consider for example.

Also assisting on the financial side was Tracy Amos, General Manager, Superior East Community Futures Development. She spoke about the programs that they offer: business plan development, information on marketing, finance, etc. They also offer free counselling services to new and established businesses. They also offer loans to new and existing businesses located in the Superior East Region.

An impromptu guest was Lorraine of SSM’s Canadian Royal Purple, a volunteer group that has the tagline “Your Cause is Our Cause.” Members of Canadian Royal Purple want to help, but have fun doing it. They are interested in forming a lodge here. In the Sault, they meet the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the Elk’s Hall at 7 p.m.

The Keynote speaker was Tammy Paterson of The Queen’s Tart, SSM. She makes what is said to be the most delicous butter tarts, and offered a dozen as a door prize (Sherry Clement was the joyful winner)! Tammy spoke about the reality of a small business owner, and the difficulties and joys of scheduling business and family.

After the speeches, the room was asked to participate in a business speed networking event. This 15 minute visit with one of the guests, allowed for a group to ask questions, and then move on to the next guest.

Once the speed networkers had hit each table, it was time for prizes and draws. A beautiful pair of high heels were donated by Councillor Sandra Weitzel, and each table had a beautiful flower centerpiece (The Olive Branch) to be won. This was the second year that the Wawa EDC held a night for Wawa business women, and it seemed to be enjoyed by all.