James Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Report of human remains in field

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, members of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of human remains located in a field near Kapuskasing.

Preliminary information suggests this is an isolated incident with no signs of a broader threat. Local residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

The investigation remains ongoing by the James Bay OPP, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is urged to contact the James Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.