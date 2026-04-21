Marathon OPP – Traffic Stop leads to currency seizure and charges

Officers from the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Marathon.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers successfully located a suspicious vehicle after receiving information from the public. After speaking with the driver and passenger, an investigation was started and officers seized approximately $16,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result, Steve MCGREGOR, 64 years old of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences:

Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Driving while under suspension

Stevie MACDONALD, 33 years old of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.

The OPP is committed to public safety across Ontario. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling 911 in emergency situations or through the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.