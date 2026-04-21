Marathon OPP – Arrests made in drug investigation

Officers with the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded a drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Marathon. One individual is facing drug trafficking charges and illicit substances have been seized.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, members of the Marathon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Marathon, with assistance from CSCU members from Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Manitouwadge, uniformed members of the OPP Marathon Detachment, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP North West Region Canine Unit.

Investigators seized approximately 686 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $82,320, brass knuckles and a digital scale.

As a result of the investigation, Nicholas MACDONALD, 31 years old of Marathon was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Rylie FITZPATRICK, 25 years old of Marathon was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of Failure to Comply with Undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.

If you have information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs or information on property crimes should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.