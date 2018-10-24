From the Branch – October 24

November is at our door and we are getting ready for Remembrance Day. And a special Day it is as 100 years ago on November 11th, 1918 at 11.00 a m.

The end of WW1 was finally there. And Thousands of Canadian young men lost their life or were severely wounded at the many battlefields and those we will especially remember this year. I am sure if you inquire by your Grandparents they may tell you that your family also has some heroes in them. Going forward we will have some special events of WW2 to remember too like D Day and the Operation Market Garden.

So if you have some time, please help the Legion Branch make this Poppy Campaign a success and spend some time distributing Poppies.

Our Ladies Auxiliary is already busy preparing for the luncheon after the ceremony and as this is a pot luck bring a nice dish (not your girlfriend!)

Comrade Dick Watson is busy with the Christmas dinner and there will be Prime rib on the menu and entertainment by Isabella.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.