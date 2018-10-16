Tuesday Morning News – October 16

Oct 16, 2018 @ 07:50

Weather – Periods of snow or rain changing to a few rain showers near noon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few rain showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind southwest 25 knots veering to west 25 near noon then to northwest 30 early this evening. Wind northwest 25 Wednesday. Waves 2 to 3 metres. Showers beginning early this morning changing to flurries near midnight.

News Tidbits – there has been snow reported in the Mijin Lake area – remember to be aware of changing road conditions.

There will be major construction at the Sault Locks soon. The new lock will cost 922 million to build and will help share the 80 tonnes of cargo that passes through the larger Poe lock. Most of the cargo passes through the Poe Lock, because the MacArther Lock is smaller.