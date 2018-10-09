Tuesday Morning News – October 9

Weather – More Rain.

Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Rain at times heavy. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 3.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect.

Wind northeast 15 knots increasing to northeast 20 this morning and to northeast 30 this evening. Wind increasing to northeast 35 overnight and to northeast 40 Wednesday morning. Wind diminishing to east 30 Wednesday evening. Waves one half to one metre building to one and one half metres near noon and to 2 near midnight. Waves building to 3 Wednesday morning. Periods of rain. Risk of thunderstorms tonight. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Fog patches reforming Wednesday afternoon.