BARSTEAD, Jackie

Surrounded by love, in her home on Thursday October 4, 2018 in her 71st year.

Precious mother to Shona (Tim), Lisa (Lloyd), ‘Freddy Bear’ and the late David. Auntie Momma to Jamie (Sherri), Dawn (Bob) and Mikayla. Proud grandma to Jessica (D.J.), Taylor (Stephen), Ashley, Jake, Danny and Dakota, Stephanie (Tyler), Stacey and the late Shawn. Great grandma to Mason, Landon and Jaxson, Shawn, Matayah, Meyah and Hudson. Beloved sister of Jim Izatt (Gayle), Linda Izatt, Joan Izatt, Denise Clay (Vic), Gerry Beaudoin (Late Dorothy), Diane Girard (Claude), Gaston Beaudoin (Kim) and the late Allen Izatt. Predeceased by her husband Clark, and parents George Izatt and Betty Derasp. She will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was a long-time resident of the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care Unit. She had made many friends and what we consider ‘family’, over her 18 years there. All staff, from the doctors and nurses, dietary, housekeeping and maintenance, activities and all the wonderful volunteers were greeted with her infectious smile and a “hi”. It truly was her ‘home’ and she welcomed everyone who came into it.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who ‘cared’ for Mom, especially in her final days. You truly were family, to not only Mom, but to us as well.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Saturday October 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with Brian Lachine officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions be offered to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Equipment Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.

‘You Are My Sunshine”