Tom Savage Is Coming To Wawa

Canadian musician Tom Savage is stopping in Wawa on his Western Canadian Tour this weekend.

This very talented musician has played to audiences across Canada many times over the last few years and has stopped in Wawa each time he passes to the delight of many fans.

His style is uniquely his own, ranging from country to pop to folk and he kind of reminds me of a young version of Johnny Cash in his music. He uses a variety of instruments and is equally talented in playing all of them.

So if you are looking for something to do this long weekend in Wawa why not plan to stop by Woody’s Pub in the Lakeview Hotel on Saturday evening and check out his show. This show is being sponsored by Spike Mills and his Gitchee Goomie art studio. Lets give him a warm Wawa welcome everyone.