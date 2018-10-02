Tuesday Morning News – October 2

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 1.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 10 knots becoming light early this morning then becoming south 10 near midnight. Wind increasing to south 15 Wednesday morning and to south 25 near noon Wednesday. Waves one half metre or less building to one Wednesday morning and to 2 Wednesday afternoon. Rain beginning near noon Wednesday with a risk of thunderstorms.

News Tidbits – Early yesterday morning, members of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society put 1,265 crosses into the lawn outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto to represent those who died as a result of overdoses last year, and held a vigil to mark the lives lost. They are asking the province to keep funding currently operating overdose prevention sites, allow new sites that have requested funding to open, and provide more funding for mental health and addiction services.