Monday Morning News – October 1

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 6. UV index 5 or moderate. Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low zero.

Marine Weather – Wind northeast 10 knots increasing to southeast 15 early this morning then diminishing to southeast 10 early this evening. Wind southeast 10 Tuesday. Waves one half metre. Showers beginning early this evening and ending near midnight.

News Tidbits – NAFTA is gone… Long live USMCA, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico’s new trilateral trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The U.S. Congress has a 60-day review period, with possible signing on December 1st.

For shoppers in Wawa, today is Bag Day at the Wawa First United Church. Fill your bag and pay only $5.

I plan to spend the day listening to Charles Aznavour. He died this morning in France.