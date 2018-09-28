Update on Ice at the MMCC

11:53 a.m. – We are on for daytime skating & pick-up hockey next week. Sprinkler upgrades will be coming up this season so there will be an interruption of about 3 weeks for daytime programming. We will relay the information as we get confirmation. Thank you!

9:40 a.m. – The MMCC will be cancelling all Sunday evening ice until after Thanksgiving.

Between October 1 and October 12 all weekday daytime ice will be cancelled to allow for the installation of the new sprinkler mains. This will cancel weekday ice before 4 pm.

SOURCE – Brian Lachine, Assistant Director of Community Services & Tourism, Municipality of Wawa