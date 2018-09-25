Tuesday Morning News – September 25

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Showers ending this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 5 mm. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight – Cloudy. Rain beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low plus 4.

Marine Weather – Wind south 15 knots becoming northwest 15 this morning then diminishing to west 10 near noon Wednesday. Wind increasing to southwest 15 Wednesday evening. Waves one and one half metres subsiding to one half to one metre early this morning. A few showers and fog patches ending near noon. A few showers beginning this evening and changing to chance of showers Wednesday morning.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget about the power outage tomorrow morning north of Wawa – From Catfish Lake to Mario Lake tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, Marion Lake and Desolation Lake Tower Sites between 9 – 3.

Today is Franco-Ontario Day! It was officially named Franco-Ontarian Day in 2010.

The Franco-Ontario flag flew for the first time on September 25, 1975 at the University of Sudbury. It was created by history professor Gaétan Gervais and political science student Michel Dupuis.

The flag became the symbol of the Franco-Ontarian community and was officially recognized in 2001.