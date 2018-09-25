Special Council Meeting Today at Noon

There will be a Special Council Meeting today, Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in Council Chambers at 12 Noon. Council will appoint a Deputy Mayor for the September 25, 2018 Special Council Meeting. There is nothing else on the agenda until the by-laws. Council is expected to pass By-Law No. 3148-18 – to appoint a Joint Compliance Audit Committee.

BL 3148-18 Compliance Audit Committee.

Council is required by Section 88.37 of Municipal Elections Act, 1996 (MEA) to establish a compliance audit committee. This committee will when a complaint is registered, examine whether election participants (including candidates, third party advertisers, and campaign contributors), appear to have contravened rules and limits established within the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, as amended.

A Municipal Election Compliance Audit Committee will have no less than three (3) and not more than seven (7) members.