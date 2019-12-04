Special Council Meeting Today – December 4

There is a Special Council Meeting Scheduled to day at 12 Noon. On the agenda there are threee items:
-
- Waive Tendering Policy (resolution)
- Accept KPMG Quotation – Municipal Service Review (resolution)
- Approve Submission of Funding Application – Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Municipal Modernization Program (resolution)
