New Wawa Goose Seniors’ Club Executive 2018-2020

A new executive for 2018-2020 was installed at the regular meeting of the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Club in June. Carol Chalykoff assumed the position of president with Ed Nyman as the acting past president. Steve Haney is the vice-president with Susan Switzer as secretary and Judy Sanchioni is the new treasurer.

The executive is determined to expand the membership, offer new activities and provide information on current topics. Membership is only $15/year and gives you access to all regular activities hosted by the club as well as a place to drop in.

It certainly feels like fall has arrived and that means turkey pie! We will start taking orders on October 1.

If you are out and about, drop in at the Goose Club and see what we have to offer. Hope to see you there!