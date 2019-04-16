Wawa Goose Senior’s Club – Order your Meat Pies today!

The Wawa Goose Senior’s Club is baking meat pies (Hamburger and vegetable). There are two sizes 9″ and 4″ (perfect for a single serving). To order your frozen meat pie place your order at the Seniors Drop In (65 Broadway) between 1:00 to 4:30 weekdays or contact Dorothy Egan ( 705-856–2226). Your are asked to pay when you pick up your order. You will be contacted when pies are ready for pick-up. The last day to order your pies is May 3, 2019.