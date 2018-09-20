Thursday Morning News – September 20

Sep 20, 2018 @ 08:02

Weather – Rainfall Warning in effect. Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight will be Cloudy. Rain at times heavy beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low 11.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect. Wind northeast 10 knots increasing to east 20 near noon and to east 30 early this evening. Wind increasing to southeast 35 near midnight then diminishing to southwest 30 Friday morning. Wind increasing to northwest 40 near noon Friday then diminishing to northwest 30 Friday evening. Waves less than one half metre building to one half to one metre this afternoon and to 2 to 3 this evening. Chance of showers changing to rain at times heavy early this evening and ending Friday evening. Risk of thunderstorms tonight.

News Tidbits – The Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s has announced that it’s initial goal of $4.5 million to fund the expansion of local cardiac services has been met. This will allow the hospital to purchase essential radiography equipment to perform angioplasty, as well as monitor and assess patients, beds and chairs for the unit, information technology required for the program and a portion of construction costs. This may offer residents of Wawa who require stenting a closer venue. Currently the closest hospital offering stenting is Sudbury.