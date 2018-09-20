NCC Creates Black Bay, new conservation area of 3,000ha

Sep 20, 2018 @ 09:56

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and its partners have announced the creation of a new 3,170-hectare (7,835-acre) protected area in northwestern Ontario.

Black Bay area includes more than 1,300 hectares (approximately 3,200 acres) of coastal wetlands and almost 1,900 hectares (approximately 4,700 acres) of coastal forest on both the Black Bay and the Nipigon Bay sides of the Black Bay Peninsula protecting the habitat many species, including olive-sided flycatcher (federally listed as threatened under the Species at Risk Act), bald eagle, palm warbler, LeConte’s sparrow, sandhill crane and American white pelican. Black Bay is also home for one of Ontario’s rarest orchids, the bog adder’s-mouth. To date, NCC has conserved more than 6,228 hectares (15,664 acres) of this unique ecosystem.

John Lounds, Nature Conservancy of Canada President and CEO explains, “I want to thank our generous partners — the Government of Canada and The W. Garfield Weston Foundation — for their support in tackling such a big and important project. For us to have a lasting impact on the largest freshwater lake in the world, thinking big is essential. The Black Bay project gives us hope that the landscapes we love today will be here for others to enjoy tomorrow.”

“The W. Garfield Weston Foundation is pleased to support conservation initiatives that contribute to the health and long-term protection of the Great Lakes. Coastal acquisitions on the north shore of Lake Superior will ensure the protection of what is still a healthy and diverse ecosystem; maintaining and improving critical habitat for several endangered and rare bird and plant species. Our Great Lakes Initiative Chair, Mrs. Hilary Weston, is passionate and committed to supporting this cause,” said Eliza Mitchell, Director, The W. Garfield Weston Foundation. “We are so pleased to partner with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, knowing they will continue to provide the long-term stewardship these lands deserve for the benefit of all Canadians.” Eliza Mitchell, Director, The W. Garfield Weston Foundation

The name of The W. Garfield Weston Foundation may be familiar to readers of Wawa-news. With the aid of The W. Garfield Weston Foundation, it was possible to move a second bull from Michipicoten Island to join the other caribou on Caribou Island. On Saturday, March 10th, a very healthy bull, perhaps 300 pounds was moved from Davieaux Island to Caribou Island.