Wednesday Morning News – September 19

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind northeast 10 knots veering to east 10 early this morning then backing to northeast 10 early this evening. Wind increasing to east 20 near noon Thursday and to east 30 Thursday evening. Waves one half metre subsiding to less than one half metre near noon then building to one half to one metre Thursday afternoon. Waves building to 2 Thursday evening. Chance of showers beginning this evening changing to rain at times heavy Thursday evening.