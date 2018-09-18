LDHCF at the 2018 Blueberry Fall Fair

Sep 18, 2018 @ 08:05

Jim White and Susan Switzer, Foundation Directors display the table runner prize at the Fall Fair.

On Saturday at the 2018 Blueberry Fall Fair, Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation board directors had a booth to promote the Dream Vacation Lottery. Visitors to the booth were invited to enter their name for a free draw for a beautiful fall table runner handcrafted by Lorraine Pihelgas and Heidi Trudeau. Thank you Lorraine and Heidi! The lucky winner was Renee Metzner, congratulations Renee!

Thank you to the Wawa Special Events Committee for organizing the Blueberry Fall Fair and to the many people who stopped to chat and purchase tickets. In the upcoming weeks, the Foundation will be busy selling tickets in the community as the draw date of Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 is fast approaching. Tickets are available at the hospital admitting desk and at local businesses. With only 2000 tickets printed your odds for winning are great.

The winner will receive a prize valued at $4500 in a vacation package or cash.

Proceeds from the Dream Vacation Lottery will be used to support Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. When this phase is completed the new X-Ray equipment at LDHC will be the latest in digital technology and will serve our clients and communities better.

For information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.