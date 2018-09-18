Algoma Public Health Releases Report on Health in Algoma

Algoma Public Health has released a new report regarding the health status of Algoma. This report will help to identify key health issues across the district and describe who is most affected in our population. The report includes information on life expectancy, maternal health, injuries, child and youth health, infectious disease, substance use and mental health and chronic disease.

There were not many surprises as most Algoma residents enjoy good health. The report says that, “In fact, nine out of ten Algoma residents say we feel satisfied or very satisfied with our lives.”