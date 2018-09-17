Monday Morning News – September 17

Weather – A few showers with thunderstorms ending this morning then mainly cloudy and 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon then 30 percent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southwest 15 to 20 knots veering to northwest 25 near noon then to northeast 20 early this evening. Wind diminishing to northeast 15 overnight then backing to northwest 15 near noon Tuesday. Chance of showers today with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Waves one half metre building to one early this morning then subsiding to one half metre Tuesday morning.

News Tidbits – Debate on the bill to reduce the size of Toronto’s Municipal Council began at 12:01 this morning.